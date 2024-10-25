Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page names 'the best' instrument of his 'collection'

Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin’s iconic guitarist, is known for his iconic riffs!

During his time, he has used a variety of combos and heads including his Marshall Plexi 1959SLP and the modified two-channel 1959 Supro Coronado 1690T combo, a rather beautiful incorporation of it can be found in the band’s 1968 debut album.

However, one instrument stands out for the Rock and Roll guitarist, where he told Guitar Player how there is one amp that stands apart for him.

Page selected his 1969 Marshall JMP Super Bass 100, his principal amp that he, in the late ’60s, modified by amp tech and Unicord/Marshall man Tony Frank

In the eyes of the Stairway to Heaven crooner, his amp is “a really hot-wired Marshall, the main one that I would play all the way through my career.”

“It was just the best amp that I’d ever had in my collection. And it was so roadworthy. It did all those Led Zeppelin tours, and all the recordings. It did flippin’ everything, y’know?” Page added.

Jimmy Page described Led Zeppelin’s 1977 album, Presence, as “the best example of the sound of my Marshall Super Bass, because it was an album we made in about three weeks, in Munich, Germany. So I wanted to work very efficiently, and that entire album is all Super Bass, along with mostly my Number One 1959 Les Paul.”