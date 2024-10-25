 
Taylor Swift planning adoption with Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift plans a new addition to family with Travis Kelce

October 25, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to add another member in their family.

Staying with the Eras Tour hitmaker, the footballer has also developed a penchant for raising cats, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“It took a while but the cats love Travis now and he loves them,” an insider said of the 35-year-old, who is reportedly Tom Brady on showmanship.

The celebrity figures reportedly “want to adopt a rescue kitten.”

As per this source, Travis “has become a very proud cat dad and he and Taylor are now saying they want to get a new kitten to raise together.”

“They love the idea of saving a cat’s life and know there are so many in need. They get a lot of pleasure doting on the cats together,” the source explained.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift is already a proud cat owner with her three felines, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

