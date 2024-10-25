Photo: Taylor Swift planning adoption with Travis Kelce: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to add another member in their family.

Staying with the Eras Tour hitmaker, the footballer has also developed a penchant for raising cats, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“It took a while but the cats love Travis now and he loves them,” an insider said of the 35-year-old, who is reportedly Tom Brady on showmanship.

The celebrity figures reportedly “want to adopt a rescue kitten.”

As per this source, Travis “has become a very proud cat dad and he and Taylor are now saying they want to get a new kitten to raise together.”

“They love the idea of saving a cat’s life and know there are so many in need. They get a lot of pleasure doting on the cats together,” the source explained.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift is already a proud cat owner with her three felines, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.