Photo: Liam Hemsworth thinks highly of co-star Laura Dern: Source

Liam Hemsworth reportedly shares incredible chemistry with co-star, Laura Dern.

As fans will be aware, Laura plays Liam’s romantic interest in the movie, The Lonely Planet, which hit the theatres on 11th October 2024.

The synopsis of this movie reads as, “At an idyllic writers' retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's re-evaluating his life choices.”

According to a source privy to Life & Style, “Laura and Liam get along so well.”

The source also addressed, “And some would go so far to say she has him eating out of the palm of her hand.”

“He looks up to her and thinks she’s incredibly sexy,” the tipster also claimed about the former husband of Miley Cyrus.

For those unversed, Liam already has a girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, and has mainly kept their relationship private since they started dating in 2019.

However, it wasn't until 2022 that the couple made their red-carpet debut and confirmed their romance.

Prior to this romance, Liam was married to his on-and-off girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, with whom he finalized divorce in January 2020.