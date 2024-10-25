Naomi Campbell breaks silence on rumored ex Liam Payne's untimely death

Naomi Campbell and Liam Pane were rumored to be dating in 2019

Naomi Campbell has reacted to her rumored ex-boyfriend Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Naomi, who was rumored to be dating Liam five years ago, commented on Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram post remembering the the Teardrops hitmaker.

The supermodel simply commented with a few emojis on the post, in which Nicole wrote, “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

“We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had,” she continued.

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you,” the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman added. “I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Meanwhile, Liam and Naomi reportedly dated for four months in 2019, during which they were seen together multiple times and even left flirty comments on each other’s posts.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 when he plunged from the third floor of CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.