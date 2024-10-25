Photo: Laura Dern 'dreaming of' Liam Hemsworth after raunchy scenes: Source

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly impressed by Laura Dern’s looks and believes that she is “sexy.”

As fans will know, Liam and Laura starred together in the romance movie, The Lonely Planet, and reportedly developed an instant “connection.”

Recently, a report of Life & Style dished details about the sparks that flew between Liam and Laura while they were filming “love scenes.”

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared, “It was easy to pal around, because they had a sizzling connection.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Liam made his relationship with Gabriella Brooks in 2022 with a red-carpet debut. Before this, the pair had kept their relationship private since they started dating in 2019.

“They had so much fun doing those love scenes and enjoyed a good old-fashioned flirt,” the insider maintained.

“Bottom line is, they’re adults and haven’t crossed any lines, but they are having fun with it just the same,” the source affirmed.

Nonetheless, before conclusion, the source noted the possibility of a budding romance and remarked, “Laura’s a very hot-blood character and likes to live in the moment, but a girl can dream, can’t she?”