Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' finally gets release date

Spider-Man 4 has finally earned the release date.

Tom Holland is set to return as the Spider-Man in an untiled film in summer 2026.

According to a report by Deadline on Friday, Sonny has scheduled the highly anticipated return of Holland for July 24, 2026.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to express his excitement for the return. Sharing a screenshot of Deadline article, Holland wrote, "Here weeeee go!"

This news comes just days after Holland teased the film during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He confirmed that the production of the film will start in the middle of 2025, adding, "It’s happening! Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. Yeah, I can’t wait!"

It is worth mentioning that Spider-Man film will hit theaters shortly after Robert Downey Jr. will mark his Marvel comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on May 1, 2026.

Notably, Cretton will be taking over directing role from Jon Watts, who directed Holland in previous three films, Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.