 
Geo News

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' finally gets release date

Tom Holland shares his excitement on 'Spider-Man 4' release announcement

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Tom Hollands Spider-Man 4 finally gets release date
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' finally gets release date

Spider-Man 4 has finally earned the release date.

Tom Holland is set to return as the Spider-Man in an untiled film in summer 2026.

According to a report by Deadline on Friday, Sonny has scheduled the highly anticipated return of Holland for July 24, 2026.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to express his excitement for the return. Sharing a screenshot of Deadline article, Holland wrote, "Here weeeee go!"

Tom Hollands Spider-Man 4 finally gets release date

This news comes just days after Holland teased the film during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He confirmed that the production of the film will start in the middle of 2025, adding, "It’s happening! Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. Yeah, I can’t wait!"

It is worth mentioning that Spider-Man film will hit theaters shortly after Robert Downey Jr. will mark his Marvel comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on May 1, 2026.

Notably, Cretton will be taking over directing role from Jon Watts, who directed Holland in previous three films, Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Lana Del Rey all set to release new Country album
Lana Del Rey all set to release new Country album
Liam Payne's hotel 'ex-partner' was not Maya Henry: Source
Liam Payne's hotel 'ex-partner' was not Maya Henry: Source
Queen band surprise fans with boxset of album they 'always dreamed of'
Queen band surprise fans with boxset of album they 'always dreamed of'
Selena Gomez shares when she feels 'most beautiful'
Selena Gomez shares when she feels 'most beautiful'
'Magpie' star Daisy Ridley shares rare comment on Tom Bateman marriage
'Magpie' star Daisy Ridley shares rare comment on Tom Bateman marriage
Raye's fans embark on mission after her 'car got stolen'
Raye's fans embark on mission after her 'car got stolen'
Justin Baldoni shares key to 13-year marriage with wife Emily
Justin Baldoni shares key to 13-year marriage with wife Emily
Kim Kardashian cheers on 'iconique queen' Paris Hilton video
Kim Kardashian cheers on 'iconique queen' Paris Hilton