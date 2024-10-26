 
Kim Kardashian troubles employees with wasteful demands: Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly gives in to her cravings on a regular basis despite weigh gain fears

October 26, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian troubles employees with wasteful demands: Source
Kim Kardashian reportedly spends a lot of money on her food craving.

Even the beauty mogul fears gaining weight, she never skip on carb and never misses a chance to order fast food like fries, chicken tenders and burgers, as per the words of her private chef, reported In Touch Weekly.

According to the publication’s findings, “She has them cook up these elaborate meals for her and her friends most nights.”

The source also shared that Kim’s chef is paid anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 per casual dinner. However, the budget for their themed events runs upwards of $25,000.

Nonetheless, Kim and her friends “they usually just pick at,” because they all fear getting obese.

“It’s outrageous and so wasteful, but Kim’s oblivious,” the insider also noted.

Before conclusion, the insider mentioned about Kim's kids, "Her chefs also have to cook whatever each of her kids want to eat, so five different meals, three times a day.” 

