Rihanna details 'simple' and 'easy' plans for Halloween costume this year

Rihanna revealed what she plans on putting together to wear on Halloween this year

Web Desk
October 26, 2024

Rihanna just unveiled her plans for Halloween this year!

As she attended the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview in Nordstrom, she had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine over what costume she plans on rocking this time.

“I'm just trying to do something simple, easy and maybe something I could do myself,” the Diamonds singer told the outlet.

Rihanna also revealed that many people would be incorporating, Savage x Fenty, her lingerie brand, into their Halloween outfits.

“I know they will,” the 36-year-old iconic music star assured, adding, “Halloween is when you get to see the most lingerie outside.”

This comes after she also told the publication how she believes lingerie can be worn anywhere and in any way.

"Lingerie, to me, should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want," Rihanna said, further mentioning, "Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, [it doesn't matter]."

