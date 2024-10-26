Chris Brown accused of assaulting woman at Diddy's yacht party

Chris Brown has been accused of raping a woman at Diddy’s party.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the claim was made in an upcoming documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

It centers around the 35-year-old singer’s "rise and fall amid domestic violence charges" and also includes a connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the documentary, a victim named Jane Doe claimed that the No One Else singer raped her back in 2020 at the rapper’s party in the bedroom of a yacht.

Doe recalled how she initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career when she took a trip to Miami with a friend in December 2020.



She claimed that during her stay in Miami, she got a call on December 30 from someone she knew who invited her to the music mogul’s yacht.

According to the alleged victim, upon her arrival at the party is when she realised Brown was there as well.

Doe said that she thought it was a "sign" that the singer could maybe be able to “help” her or give her some “advice”.

While reflecting the painful incident, she recalled that she was handed a drink after another and she later started to feel “tired” and her “body was feeling a little heavy”.



Doe also claimed that Brown then brought her to a bedroom and next thing she knew that he r**** her.

After the alleged incident, she claimed that she continued talking to the Run It singer to get "more clarity".

However, the alleged victim said that it wasn't until she went to therapy that she claims she came to terms with calling the incident a “s***** assault”.

However, in the same documentary, Brown's attorneys denied Doe’s claims, calling it “completely fabricated”.