Kate Middleton aims to give children a 'normal' Halloween experience this year

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ready for Halloween this year!

As the children enjoy their fall school break and celebrate their mother, Kate Middleton being cancer-free, the family along with Prince William are now making up their minds to create memories together this season.

Even though, Great British Mag reports that the common tradition of trick-or-treating is more common in the US than in the UK, however, the Princess of Wales has still taken her children out for the fun endeavor, previously.

In 2023, a photo was published by Hello! that showed the mother of three standing at her neighbor’s gate in London along with her children who were following the classic Halloween activity.

"For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are … This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween," Jay Rutland, the neighbor, wrote over the photo.

Rutland is wed to the British heiress Tamara Ecclestone, and the couple resides in the same area as Kensington Palace, where William and Kate were previously based.

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a rather major change as they shifted to Windsor and settled into Adelaide Cottage.

As per PEOPLE, a royal insider reported that Prince William actually loves the “normal” routine Princess Kate has set for their kids.