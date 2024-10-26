Sean P. Diddy Combs admitted he’s parties were 'intimidating' for some people

Sean P. Diddy Combs once predicted that he’d get arrested for his “freak off” parties

Diddy, who earned the title of “party king” for his famous White Parties in the Hamptons, is now facing federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, along with several civil lawsuits alleging abuse that took place at his parties.

In an old interview with Vibe Magazine, he predicted that he’d be arrested, and that his parties were intimidating to some people.

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more,” he revealed. “They don’t want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain’t gonna stop. We gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life…”

The music mogul added: “You’re gonna hear about my parties…They’re gonna be shutting them down. They’re gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ’cause we wanna have a good time.”

The businessman also noted to the news outlet: “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated.”

“It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it…It’s cool,” Diddy remarked. “It doesn’t make me feel any way special. It doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party.”

Sean P. Diddy Combs is currently in jail awaiting trial in the federal case. He has pleaded not-guilty to all charges.