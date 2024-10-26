Grammy-nominated Billy Crystal makes a heartfelt plea for his missing sweater

 
October 26, 2024

William Edward Crystal, who is professionally known as Billy Crystal, recently reflected on losing his iconic When Harry Met Sally sweater.

While conversing with People magazine to promote his new series Before, Crystal shared that he does not know what happened to the white sweater he donned in the film.

When asked if he kept any clothes from the movie, the 76-year-old actor replied, “I got a lot. I’m a little bit of a clothes horse. The one I don’t have is that sweater, and I had it for years, the one from Harry and Sally — the real one.”

Moving forward, the City Slickers actor gave a “rough” idea about where his sweater might be, articulating, “I made a donation. I believe it was to UCLA’s theater department with tons of clothes for costumes.”

“I have a feeling it’s there. I’ve racked my brain as I’ve seen other people — you’ve seen them on social media wearing a sweater, doing the pose that is from that scene. I wish I had that sweater [...],” he added. 

The comedian ended his answer by kindly asking the UCLA theater department for help.

He quipped, “UCLA, if you’re watching, maybe you could check the archives and see if it’s in the wardrobe department?”

For those unversed, When Harry Met Sally is a 1989 romantic comedy directed and produced by Rob Reiner, which starred Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, and Bruno Kirby alongside Crystal.

It is pertinent to mention that Crystal’s latest project is an “atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller” miniseries titled Before, which was released on Apple TV+ on October 25, 2024.

