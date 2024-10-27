Prince William finally offers olive branch to Harry?

Prince William has seemingly extended an olive branch to his younger brother Prince Harry amid claims the future king has made a sweet decision about reconciliation as the duke is 'detaching' himself from Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales has apparently offered olive branch to Harry as he mentioned Archie and Lilibet doting father in a new documentary airing this week, according to GB News.

It is claimed to be the first time William has publicly mentioned Harry since the release of duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

Prince William talked about Harry in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness documentary where he also honoured their mom Princess Diana.

The heir to throne said while referring to The Passage charity, where he visited with his mother when he was a child, saying "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

The fresh move by William came after the Closer Online, citing insiders, claimed, “William is being a little bit more forgiving now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan.”