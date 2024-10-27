Johnny Depp gives a shocking message to Amber Heard at his film's premiere

It appears that Johnny Depp, a renowned singer and musician, has forgiven ex-wife Amber Heard following their high-profile public trail in 2022.

On October 26, 2024, Depp illuminated the Rome Film Festival with his presence for the premiere of his new film Modì—Three Days On The Wing Of Madness.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet, the director of Modi sent a cryptic message to Heard by saying, “I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is.”

He added, “So for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.”

“I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?” the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared, explaining his stance.

For those unversed, Depp sued Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she identified as a survivor of domestic abuse, though she did not mention Depp’s name.

Depp argued that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation, while Heard counterclaimed that his own statements about her had defamed her.

The trial, which aired in real-time, captivated audiences and ignited debates on social media as the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (later reduced to Virginia’s cap of $350,000).

On the other hand, Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit, and to resolve all outstanding claims, Heard later paid Depp $1 million, which Depp pledged to donate to various charities.

It is pertinent to mention that Depp was joined by cast members at the premiere, including Bruno Gouery, Riccardo Scarmarcio, Luisa Raineri, and Antonia Desplat.

The film Modì—Three Days On The Wing Of Madness will debut on December 5, 2024.