Prince Harry called out for never being able to change

Prince Harry has just been called out for his inability to change in any way, despite experience upon experience piling up.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has these comments during one of her most recent interviews with Express UK.

During that conversation Mr Fitzwilliams made references to this inability, as it pertains to the release of the paperback edition of Spare.

In the expert’s eyes, “It is open to question whether Harry chose the date of the release of his memoir, Spare, or whether its publishers Random House, decided on it.”

Still though “it is inconvenient, to put it mildly, that it is in the middle of a highly significant royal tour for King Charles.”

Before signing off he also issued a warning to the royal and went as far as to say, “Some will see this as an example of the Sussexes, once again, seizing the limelight.”

For those unversed, the planned release of the paperback edition of Spare happened on October 24, 2024, and it coincided with King Charles’ tour of Australia as well, leaving many enraged.