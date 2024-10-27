Meghan Markle faces abandonment looking increasingly ‘forsaken and stranded'

An expert is of the opinion that Meghan Markle now looks increasingly forsaken, abandoned and stranded at the hands of a Hollywood who once dolled out dough by the millions.

A conversation around this shift has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in a News.com.au piece.

She started by saying, “At the heart of this unsolved case: How did Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex go from being so in demand and such scorchingly hot property that Netflix turned up with a nine-figure deal to having vultures circling and Hollywood seemingly having abandoned her?”

Because “For six weeks now, the duchess has faced a series of devastating take downs with her mega agent nowhere to be seen and her A-list pals failing to rally to her defence.”

While Ms Elser does feel, “No man is an island, but the duchess is looking increasingly forsaken and stranded on an atoll of one.”

For those unversed, these comments stem from the vicious takedown recently shared by royal commentator Tina Brown, as well as the bullying probe by the Hollywood Reporter.

For those unversed with the accusations, Brown spoke on the Ankler podcast and said, “All of her ideas are total c***” and that she’s “she’s flawless about getting it all wrong”.

The Hollywood Reporter piece called her a “dictator in high heels” that makes men cry.

But in the eyes of Ms Elser, this might not be the end because “Brown’s onslaught is just the latest indicator of a certain wind change in Hollywood around Brand Sussex with the floodgates having opened last month, leaving the duchess looking more and more exposed and isolated.”