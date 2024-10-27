Madonna spotted publicly in New York after brother Christopher's death

Madonna seems to be in "good spirits" as she was spotted enjoying low-key family outing with in New York City.

As MailOnline reported, the 66-year-old singer was also joined by her 28-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris on Saturday.

For the lowkey family outing, the Like a Prayer hitmaker, who recently suffered the loss of her brother, opted a long black coat.

Madonna was spotted along with her family and boyfriend Akeem Morris in New York City

She hid her bleached hair with a patterned scarf and teamed her cozy look with black heels.

Her who recently visited the grave of late brother with model daughter

The singer along with her boyfriend and her adopted twin daughters appeared to be enjoying family time together in the Big Apple and looked to be in "good spirits", as per the publication.

Her public appearance comes less than two weeks of her brother Christopher Ciccone’s death.

The legendary singer in her emotional tribute described her late 63-year-old brother as “the closest human” to her for so long” in an Instagram post.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.