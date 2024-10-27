Zach Bryan in hot water after his surprise breakup announcement

Zach Bryan, a country music singer-songwriter, is being criticized by Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's fans for how he announced their breakup.

On Tuesday, October 22, Bryan posted on his now-deleted Instagram Story that he had split up with his girlfriend, LaPaglia.

Later, LaPaglia went on her YouTube page and said she had just woken up to his post and "had no idea" he would make their separation public.

With tears in her eyes, the internet sensation asserted, "He didn't text me, he didn't call me. So, I'm like completely blindsided by that."

Although most of Bryan's fans showed him support on his social media, he faced backlash from LaPaglia's followers, who called his move "unfair" and a "betrayal."

One of LaPaglia's female fans commented, "You gave him a chance to prove that he could be loyal and good when in his past relationships he showed that he wasn't. I totally feel your pain. You saw the best in him, and everyone could tell you truly loved him. You'll get through it."

"We've all been there. his demons are his own to deal with. you will be okay! you have a whole army of people who will support you. sending you lots of love!," another wrote with a heart emoji.

A third scribbled, "You're beautiful and that's so unfair," and added, "He really has created quite the pattern. So sorry you were hurt like this. You're stronger than you should have to be. Sending love."

Notably, this is not the first time the 28-year-old Grammy winner embroiled himself in a controversy.

In September last year, the I Remember Everything singer was arrested for "obstruction of investigation" after he had been "too lippy" with an officer.

Bryan was driving through Oklahoma to Boston to see a concert with his security guard, who was in another car.

When the police car pulled over the security guard, Bryan pulled over nearby and exited his car to smoke.

When the officer told him to get back in his car, he replied that he was not the one being pulled over. The officer warned him again to return to his car, saying he could be taken to jail if he did not obey him.

It is pertinent to mention that Bryan and LaPaglia met in May 2023 when she attended the Academy of Country Music Award as a fan of Bryan.