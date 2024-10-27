 
Geo News

Hayley Williams opens up about how MTV's 'TRL' built 'Paramore's' legacy

Hayley Williams shares her journey to fame, reflecting on the iconic days of 'TRL' and 'MySpace'

By
News Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Hayley Williams opens up about how MTVs TRL built Paramores legacy
Hayley Williams opens up about how MTV's 'TRL' built 'Paramore's' legacy

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of the rock band Paramore, recently articulated her thoughts on how MTV's Total Request Live (TRL) shaped millennials' music taste.

While illuminating NBC's latest documentary My Generation with her presence, the lead vocalist of Paramore said, "Total Request Live was a countdown show that relied on votes to decide what was the No. 1 music video in the country."

"Gosh now talking about it literally sounds like I'm talking about the 1950s. There was a time that I probably wouldn't have admitted to listening to *NSYNC," Williams added, referring to boy band NSYNC.

The Ignorance singer added, "But let's be real — I wouldn't have learned five-part harmony or how to structure a vocal arrangement if I hadn't grown up on pop music that had complex vocal arrangements."

"To this day, I look back on those memories and think, 'That's why I'm here,'" William admitted.

Notably, Carson Daly's MTV show was not the only place where millennials found new music. MySpace has also become a popular way to discover music and for artists to gain fans and become famous.

Moving forward, the 35-year-old singer shared that she remembers MySpace clearly, and highlighting Paramore's success, she quipped, "We tour all over the world now, and I know that that would not happen had we not built this sort of community that we built online."

"We would post our photos and change our profile photos often. We would change our Top 8 to reflect what bands we were listening to or touring with at the time and we answered every MySpace message that we could," Williams concluded by saying.

For those unaware, Dave Steunebrink and Richard Williams discovered Williams in 2003 and signed her to a music deal.

Later, Williams met Atlantic Records A&R Tom Storms through Richard's attorneys, Jim Zumwalt and Kent Marcus, and was later signed to the label by Jason Flom.

Atlantic Records wanted her as a solo pop artist, but Williams preferred to be in a band and play pop punk, to which Atlantic agreed, so she formed Paramore with Josh Farro, Zac Farro, and Jeremy Davis in 2004.

It is pertinent to mention that My Generation is a new four-part documentary series that will aired on NBC on October 5, 2024. 

Each episode focuses on a different generation, including Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, showing key events, people, and media that shaped them. 

It showcases old footage and new interviews, offering nostalgia for those who lived through it and insight for those who did not.

Prince William reveals what mom Diana would've said about ambitious project video
Prince William reveals what mom Diana would've said about ambitious project
Katie Price welcomes baby despite having infertility challenges?
Katie Price welcomes baby despite having infertility challenges?
Katie Price's ex Carl Wood reveals shocking truth behind her 2020 foot injury
Katie Price's ex Carl Wood reveals shocking truth behind her 2020 foot injury
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained
Prince Harry's month-long separation from Meghan Markle explained
Prince Harry can 'gauge the mood' of royals via THIS family member video
Prince Harry can 'gauge the mood' of royals via THIS family member
Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement video
Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement
‘Subtitles are not a barrier‘: Zoe Saldana on Spanish film ‘Emilia Perez'
‘Subtitles are not a barrier‘: Zoe Saldana on Spanish film ‘Emilia Perez'
Zach Bryan in hot water after his surprise breakup announcement
Zach Bryan in hot water after his surprise breakup announcement