Prince William reveals what mom Diana would’ve said about ambitious project

Prince William’s humanitarian project Homewards, which aims to end homelessness in the U.K., is heavily inspired by his late mom Princess Diana’s teachings.

Diana is known to have instilled in her sons the reality of life without privilege. However, launching such an ambitious project would’ve seemed “mad” to her, per the Prince of Wales.

In the new documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, Prince William says: “We shouldn’t be living with homelessness in the 21st century.”

The documentary follows the father-of-three for one year as he visits charities Centrepoint, Big Issue, The Passage and Shelter and gathers information from people who’ve experienced homelessness themselves.

Throughout the documentary, William talks about his late mother’s part in inspiring this five-year programme to make homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated,” while also noting that she would’ve deemed the project “mad.”

Royal expert Jennie Bond commended William’s effort after watching the documentary. She told OK!: “Towards the end of this decade, we will be able to see whether the idea is working. It is a considered, practical blueprint for the future. Prince William’s ambition, which is a laudable one, is to prevent people ever becoming homeless. It’s a hugely impressive aim.”

Prince William’s project Homewards will target six areas of the country – Lambeth, Bournemouth, Newport, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield over a period of five years.