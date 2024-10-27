Brooke Shields spills the tea on her daughter's fashion journey with ‘hilarious’ advice

Brooke Christa Shields, who goes by the name Brooke Shields, recently gave "hilarious" advice to her daughter, Grier Henchy, ahead of her runway debut.

According to People, the 59-year-old star articulated her thoughts when her 18-year-old daughter Grier Henchy made her runway debut during the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at New York Fashion Week on September 18, 2024.

Expressing her feelings to the outlet, the Blue Lagoon actress said, "I was blown away by my daughter. I really was."

"Because I can't coach that. How would I even walk like that?" she added.

Shields explained that posing for magazine photos is very different from walking on a runway so that she couldn't give her youngest daughter much advice.

However, the Suddenly Susan actress revealed that she did give Grier "one piece of hilarious advice."

Calling to mind mother-daughter conversation, Shields shared, "[Grier] goes, 'What should I do?' And I go, 'Look hungry and angry.'"

"She's like, 'You're no help.' I'm like, 'I never walked the runway. I don't know how to do this,'" Shields added.

The proud mom further continued, "But she took it very seriously. She took the schooling from whoever was going to give it to her, and she didn't think she knew better, which I was very proud [of]."

Moreover, Shields was initially very unsure about Grier's career choice, and in a 2023 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, she confessed that she "fought it for so long."

"It's such a different industry now than it was. She's interested in runway, and that's brutal. I never did runway. I don't think I would have been able to handle it," she concluded by voicing her fears.

It is pertinent to mention that Shields met TV writer Chris Henchy through mutual friends in 1999. They got married in 2001 and were blessed with two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy, in 2003 and 2006, respectively.