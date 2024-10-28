Eddie Redmayne shares his secret to staying unnoticed in public

Eddie Redmayne shared his clever approach to staying unnoticed in public places.

In an interview with The Times, the Fantastic Beasts actor revealed how he tries to live a life of normal life and get around the city without being recognized.

It is pertinent to mention that the 42-year-old actor dwells in London along with his wife Hannah and two kids 8-year-old Iris and six-year-old Luke.

"Well, I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else," he told the outlet.

The Academy Award winner went on to say, "I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes forever."

"You can either live behind gates or just pulverize through a bit. I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don't make eye contact," Redmayne noted.

"The second you do, people recognize you - but for me, you can make fame of what you want," The Theory of Everything actor added.