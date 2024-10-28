Saoirse Ronan hit with praise for speaking volumes on women's safety

Fans lauded Saoirse Ronan for speaking out about women's safety on a recent chat show.

The Hollywood stars, Saoirse Ronan, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal, appeared on The Graham Norton show.

During the conversation on the comedy talk show, Redmayne candidly shared the physical training that he went through for his upcoming miniseries The Day of the Jackal’s lead role.

Additionally, he recalled that he had learned to defend himself from attackers by using a cell-phone as a weapon.

At the time, Mescal pulled out his phone from his pocket and wittily said, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go 'phone.' "

Meanwhile, the host, Norton, funnily requested to the imaginary attacker, "Can you hold on a second?" while searching for the phone in his pocket.

Furthermore, Redmayne agreed to Norton view by saying, "That’s a very good point."

However, Ronan highlighted the safety concerns that girls constantly faced in their lives and she said, "That’s what girls have to think about all the time."

Moreover, she asked the audience, "Am I right, ladies?" and audience responded with a roaring applause for her.

After the video of interview went viral, fans took it to X, which formally known as Twitter, to praise Ronan’s reaction that drawn attention towards women’s safety.

A fan penned, “The fact that these guys – nice guys, mind – are just so unaware is almost terrifying. Thank goodness for Saoirse though because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this.”

“they don’t understand because they don’t have to think about it,” someone effused.

Another fan lauded, “Saoirse Ronan is a queen. Men need a reminder what it’s like being a woman so they can appreciate their privilege. The silence after she said that speaks volumes.”

Saoirse Ronan’s movie Blitz is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.