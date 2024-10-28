Taylor Swift suffers major malfunction on stage during her ‘Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift recently suffered a major stage malfunction during her performance in New Orleans on Sunday.



As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old singer performed her third and final night performing at the Caesars Superdome stage.

The Love Story hitmaker’s reflective silver platform, which fans affectionately dubbed the Tayoomba, suddenly stopped working just after she sang the first verse of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me.

Swift decided to sing on the ground while her back-up dancers could be seen pushing the broken prop off the stage.

This also marks the first time Swift had to perform her track Down Bad without her floating device.

Before concluding her last concert in New Orleans, she sang Close to you, and I Love You, I’m Sorry, during her set.

Just before ending her final song, she called the New Orleans crowd "extraordinary," and said she'd never forget her time in the city.

The Anti-Hero singer will next perform her Eras Tour concert to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Pennsylvania native will conclude her tour on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.