Helen Flanagan reveals why she broke up with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has finally unveiled the real reason behind her break up with her ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair.

During an appearance on The Mail's The Life of Bryony podcast, the 34-year-old actress revealed Scott didn't understand her mental health.

“I mean, I absolutely adore the father of my children," said Helen, who shares Matilda, 9, Delilah, 6, and Charlie, 3, with a footballer. “I was with him for a really long time, but I think one of the problems with me and Scott is he didn't understand.”

She further shared, “He didn't try to understand really, but he's not a bad guy,”

“He had a lot of his own stuff going on, but I felt like he wasn't there for me a lot with those kind of things,” continued the former Coronation Street star. “I think that was one of the reasons we broke down.”

“And then I remember after I had Charlie, I remember I didn't think he was my baby,” said Helen.

“For quite a while because I remember he was born with like a lot of like dark hair and next to me in the ward there was this Asian couple, but I thought for some reason that the midwife would have swapped my baby because I was confused I had this baby with black hair but that wasn't obviously the midwife, this was my OCD because Just playing up," she added.

For those unversed, Helen parted ways from Scott in October 2022 after 13 years together.