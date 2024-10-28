Katie Price spills beans on 'surgery plans'

Katie Price finally dished out future plans for surgeries after recently getting her cosmetic surgery.



According to Mirror, Price revealed her decision on the Louis Theroux podcast.

The 46-year-old former model talked about getting a breast implant as her "current double size is just too much to handle".

The mother-of-five shared with Louis, "They're going smaller in two weeks: they're too big. It's terrible, isn't it."

The reality star also talked about how she views her cosmetic surgeries as simple tweaks.

"I'm not afraid of getting old: I like getting old because you become wiser,” she said, adding, “But with the face and that I just think if there's something to tweak, it's just easy to do."

It is pertinent to mention that the reality star went through a cosmetic surgery worth £10,000 at a clinic in Turkey in July 2024.

In regards to her surgeries, she has undergone an array of procedures, including rhinoplasty, a silhouette facelift, 3D, veneers, lip fillers and Botox.