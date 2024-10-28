Katie Price’s ex sends clear warning to her current beau

Katie Price’s ex fiancé Carl Woods has a warning for her current partner JJ Slater.

The used car dealer, 35, took a trip down memory lane with US Sun recently, recalling how Price would try and "get in his head" by calling him the wrong name when they were intimate.

"Twice in bed she called me another fella's name. I pulled her up on it," he told the publication.

"She got a mental kick out of saying it and then pretending it was role play. She would do weird things to get into my head," Woods added.

Woods, who had an on and off romance with the glamour model, 46, for three years, further warned Price’s current lover of her antics.

Carl claimed the model was trying to "chase her youth" by dating younger men and having plastic surgery to continue to look attractive.

"Her new boyfriend JJ is coming up to 32 soon so it won't be long before he's an old-timer," he warned. "She met me around that age and then swapped me for a younger version when I got too old."

The OnlyFans model got engaged to Carl in April 2021 following a whirlwind 10-month romance and had openly been trying for a baby.

Carl was Katie's eighth fiancé and she has been married three times.

She is currently dating Married At First Sight star JJ, whom she was first linked to in February.