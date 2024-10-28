Brittany Mahomes shows 'unforgettable' winning spirit at Chiefs game

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player who played as a forward for Icelandic club UMF Afturelding, was recently caught cheering for her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday, October 27, Brittany, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, shared some photos from the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Las Vegas Raiders on her Instagram.

She also added a caption to a carousel of pictures celebrating the Chiefs' 27-20 victory that read, "Undefeated in Vegas [check mark emoji] 7-0, let's go."

In the photos, Brittany, who is expecting her third baby, can be seen smiling ear to ear while holding her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, on the sidelines of the football field.

For the occasion, the expectant mom opted for a red miniskirt, a red shirt jacket, and knee-high boots to cheer on the Chiefs.

On the other hand, Sterling donned a custom denim dress with "Daddy" and her dad Patrick's number 15 printed on it in red and yellow.

The little girl wore red boots with white frills to complete her look.

Moreover, Brittany shared more photos on her Instagram Stories, mentioning that her daughter had fun in Las Vegas.

With laughing and heart emojis, she scribbled, "My girl only has good memories of Vegas, and loves this place."

In the photo, Sterling can be spotted smiling, clapping her hands, and sitting on someone's shoulders.

It is pertinent to mention that the soon-to-be mother also has a 23-month-old son named Bronze, who was not present with her mother.