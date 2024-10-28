Anna Kendrick tells off director for THIS insulting 'power move'

Anna Kendrick has recently become a director herself after helming Netflix's 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick was once put down by a director in front of dozens of extras, and the actress and director got a fitting last laugh in the matter.

“I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, ‘Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,'” Kenrick detailed during her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused. “And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, ‘Oof, let’s go back to the script!'”

“It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky,” Kendrick continued. “And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So f**k you!”

The Pitch Perfect star did not name the director or the film.

Meanwhile, the actress’ feature directorial debut Woman of the Hour has recently dropped on Netflix.

She previously talked to Variety about her directorial debut, saying, “It’s a lot easier for me to talk in extreme detail about certain moments in certain scenes, or about movies that were inspirations than it is to answer the questions that come up the most frequently — ‘Why this project? Why did you want to direct?’”

“I think there is a bit of an expectation that I speak quite eloquently about the unique experience of being a female director,” Anna Kendrick added. “And then you’re going, ‘I’ve done this one time. I probably shouldn’t be, like, representative of those kinds of big questions.’”