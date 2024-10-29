 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry failure blame on international ‘whining'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to make their brand lucrative

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s joint brand is dubbed toxic by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on a career split, carrying out individual engagements, were earning bad reputation with their former strategy.

PR expert Ed Coram James told the Mirror : "Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan', call it 'the Sussexes', call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.

"And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable. To the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.

"This is because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the Royal Family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers. And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed,” he noted.

Kate Middleton wins on social media with ‘staying in touch' tactic video
Kate Middleton wins on social media with ‘staying in touch' tactic
HBO cancelled key 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
HBO cancelled key 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Gisele Bundchen anticipates new addition to family with Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bundchen anticipates new addition to family with Joaquim Valente
'Jumanji 3' makers announce release date
'Jumanji 3' makers announce release date
Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: 'Dream come true'
Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: 'Dream come true'
Matthew Perry's stepfather reveals family's final tribute to actor
Matthew Perry's stepfather reveals family's final tribute to actor
Prince William bedtime ritual with Kate Middleton features extra member video
Prince William bedtime ritual with Kate Middleton features extra member
Chrissy Teigen gets honest about abortion experience
Chrissy Teigen gets honest about abortion experience