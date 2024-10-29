Matthew Perry’s 'Friends' onscreen mom shares heartfelt regret

Chandler Bing's mother in the hit sitcom, Morgan Fairchild, recalled the time spent with Matthew Perry one year after his death.

The actress in a recent chat with E! News, revealed what she could have told him if met for the last time.

"Just that I'm so sorry, and I wish he had reached out for help more," she began. "When I was on set with him—and I was occasionally when he was going through some of the problems—I tried to be there for him."

It is pertinent to mention that Perry passed away in October 2023. He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles following an accidental drug overdose.

She went on to say, "But it's very hard when you're not around that much, and I was in and out of the show. And so when it's in the depth of their problem, it's difficult. But I would have been there for him"

"I think everyone thought he was coming out on the other side of the problems, and so I think it was probably a real shock to everyone—at least it was to me," Fairchild added.