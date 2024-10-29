 
Tom Brady appreciates nature amid ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news

Tom Brady enjoyed a summer day out as he showcased greenery sunset while his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's announced her pregnancy news

Web Desk
October 29, 2024

Tom Brady appreciated nature during a summer day as he captured the essence of greenery and sunset's picture in a rare Instagram post.

He shared a new Instagram Stories post amid news that his ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

On Monday, October 28, Brady posted a photo of a sunset along with The Chicks' cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac song Landslide.

According to People, the lyrics, written by Stevie Nicks, reflected on feeling lost but finding one’s way.

Moreover, Brady's post included three heart emojis and the lyrics, “Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Additionally, Brady did not post an explanation or follow-up.

He and Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and agreed to joint custody of their children.

Before Brady's Instagram post, the outlet confirmed that Bündchen is pregnant with her third child.

Furthermore, she already shares son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with Brady.

In regard to this, the publication claimed, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Back in February 2024, a source confirmed to the outlet that Bündchen and Valente had been dating since June 2023.

