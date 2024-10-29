 
Geo News

Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has broken down in streams of tears upon tears

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly become overwhelmed with the sheer number of her tears, and its all because of Tina Brown’s allegations.

Royal commentator Angela Levin made these revelations public, and its all been shared during her interview with GB News.

According to the expert, “Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before.”

And due to that, “Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her.”

“She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish,” the expert also went as far as to add.

For those unversed with the expert’s original comments, she started by saying, “She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen.”

“She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do,” so “all of her ideas are total c***, unfortunately.”

Helen Flanagan gets candid about her struggle with eating disorder
Helen Flanagan gets candid about her struggle with eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are too toxic to hold onto
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are too toxic to hold onto
Charlie McDowell reveals baby plans with wife Lily Collins
Charlie McDowell reveals baby plans with wife Lily Collins
Nicholas Hoult praises 'wonderful' co-star Toni Collette
Nicholas Hoult praises 'wonderful' co-star Toni Collette
Quinta Brunson expresses gratefulness after getting EMA Future Awards
Quinta Brunson expresses gratefulness after getting EMA Future Awards
Prince Harry feeling guilty over Prince William's treatment of Meghan
Prince Harry feeling guilty over Prince William's treatment of Meghan
Tom Brady knew about ex Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy before news broke?
Tom Brady knew about ex Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy before news broke?
Madonna shares rare glimpse into her son Rocco Ritchie's accomplished life
Madonna shares rare glimpse into her son Rocco Ritchie's accomplished life