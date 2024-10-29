Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly become overwhelmed with the sheer number of her tears, and its all because of Tina Brown’s allegations.

Royal commentator Angela Levin made these revelations public, and its all been shared during her interview with GB News.

According to the expert, “Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before.”

And due to that, “Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her.”

“She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish,” the expert also went as far as to add.

For those unversed with the expert’s original comments, she started by saying, “She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen.”

“She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do,” so “all of her ideas are total c***, unfortunately.”