Sean 'Diddy' Combs in hot water after a minor's 'serious' accusations

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual assault by a minor in a separate lawsuit filed in New York.

According to Fox News, a 10-year-old plaintiff filed a lawsuit under the name "John Doe," accusing Diddy of giving him drugs during an audition in a hotel room before he was sexually assaulted.

Doe met Diddy in 2005 when he was trying to start his career in entertainment, and Diddy told him he could "make him a star."

The plaintiff and his parents flew to New York to meet people in the music industry and take part in a magazine photo shoot.

A consultant, hired by the boy's parents, arranged a meeting with Diddy, who "wanted to meet with the plaintiff alone first prior to meeting with the family."

The consultant then took the boy to the audition at a hotel near where the family was staying, close to Madison Square Garden.

The documents stated, "Plaintiff performed several rap songs for Combs. Combs complimented plaintiff on his rapping and told plaintiff that he could 'make him a star.'"

The documents also mentioned that during their private meeting, Diddy asked the boy "how badly he wanted to be a star," to which the boy replied by saying that he "would do anything," and other people in the room gave the boy a soda, which he drank and soon after, he started to feel "a little funny."

The lawsuit further stated that "based on information and belief, Combs, by himself or through his agents/employees, previously laced the drink with drugs, including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy."

The lawsuit had a photograph of "an exemplary container used by Combs and/or his agents/employees to insert GHB into drink."

After giving the boy drugs, he "began feeling its effects."

The lawsuit claimed that Diddy forced the boy to "perform oral s****," and the boy was "understandably froze (sic) in terror as the assault continued."

Eventually, the boy "lost consciousness," and when he woke up, he started "crying immediately," as his pants were undone, and his a***** and b********** were hurt badly."

"Combs was still present. Plaintiff cried that he wanted to go to his mom and dad. Combs replied that if plaintiff told anyone about what had happened, he would hurt plaintiff's mom and dad badly," the lawsuit concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Diddy has not yet released any statement in his defense.