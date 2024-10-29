 
Johnny Depp set to make Hollywood comeback with Penelope Cruz

Johnny Depp embarks on new project that may mark his most prominent Hollywood gig in recent years

October 29, 2024

Johnny Depp is set to share the screen with Penelope Cruz in his Hollywood comeback.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 61, will be returning to the industry after his work in the European cinema, including Jeanne du Barry and Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

The latest project for Lionsgate will align him with director Marc Webb—famed for The Amazing Spider-Man series—who is also in post-production on Disney’s live-action Snow White.

The upcoming Depp starrer Day Drinker will star him as a cruise ship bartender who encounters a mysterious day drinker, played by Cruz, 50—unfolding several unexpected connections and unforeseen dangers.

The star-studden project will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, whose credits include the John Wick franchise. Adam Kolbrenner is joining hands as the producer.

Day Drinker will also mark Depp and Cruz's fouth collaboration, following the success of Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.  

