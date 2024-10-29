Meghan Markle makes big demand to Harry after Prince William's olive branch

Meghan Markle has made a big demand to Prince Harry amid reports Prince William has extended olive branch to his estranged brother after Kate Middleton reached out to the duke.

The Heat World, citing insider, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is planning to demand Harry, is by her side in Montecito for the next couple of months amid separation rumours.

The insider told the outlet, “Harry wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but with Meghan and the kids for Thanksgiving.”

“However, with his packed schedule, he’ll be off straight afterwards. The chances of them actually sitting down to enjoy some proper quality time together during the holidays are slim.

"Meghan’s very concerned about the amount of engagements he’s agreed to – she feels like they’ve been leading separate lives, so she sees the holidays as the time to press pause, have some important face-to-face conversations, and work through any issues.”

The royal source went on to claim, "Meghan wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend. She doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband.”

The fresh claims came amid speculations Meghan and Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart" following their solo appearances recently.