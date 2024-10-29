 
Geo News

Meghan Markle makes big demand to Harry after Prince William's olive branch

Meghan Markle has taken the big decision after William's olive branch and Kate Middleton's message to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Meghan Markle makes big demand to Harry after Prince Williams olive branch
Meghan Markle makes big demand to Harry after Prince William's olive branch

Meghan Markle has made a big demand to Prince Harry amid reports Prince William has extended olive branch to his estranged brother after Kate Middleton reached out to the duke.

The Heat World, citing insider, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is planning to demand Harry, is by her side in Montecito for the next couple of months amid separation rumours.

The insider told the outlet, “Harry wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but with Meghan and the kids for Thanksgiving.”

“However, with his packed schedule, he’ll be off straight afterwards. The chances of them actually sitting down to enjoy some proper quality time together during the holidays are slim. 

"Meghan’s very concerned about the amount of engagements he’s agreed to – she feels like they’ve been leading separate lives, so she sees the holidays as the time to press pause, have some important face-to-face conversations, and work through any issues.”

The royal source went on to claim, "Meghan wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend. She doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband.”

The fresh claims came amid speculations Meghan and Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart" following their solo appearances recently.

Jessica Alba mesmerises fans with ageless beauty in family photo
Jessica Alba mesmerises fans with ageless beauty in family photo
Norway's royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason
Norway's royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason
Russo brothers tease 'explosive next Avengers'
Russo brothers tease 'explosive next Avengers'
Shawn Mendes reveals 'real truth' about his identity
Shawn Mendes reveals 'real truth' about his identity
Princess Charlene breaks cover after 'snubbing' event with Prince Albert
Princess Charlene breaks cover after 'snubbing' event with Prince Albert
Keith Morrison's love for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry comes to light
Keith Morrison's love for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry comes to light
Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest outing: See pic
Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest outing: See pic
Johnny Depp set to make Hollywood comeback with Penelope Cruz
Johnny Depp set to make Hollywood comeback with Penelope Cruz