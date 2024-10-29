Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest outing: See pic

Jennifer Garner and longtime beau John Miller have been together since 2018

Jennifer Garner has sparked engagement rumors with her new outing, sporting a heavy gold ring.

Garner was spotted driving around Los Angeles in her BMW, with her hand on the steering wheel sporting the prominent ring.

This comes after reports emerged that the 13 Going on 30 star and her longtime boyfriend John Miller are planning to tie the knot. According to a source, the couple are planning their wedding, which will likely take place in Paris, France.

A source told In Touch: “Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it.”

“She'll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward,” they continued.

The tipster claimed the couple “have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize,” and have their eyes set on Paris for the wedding.

“Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do,” they said.

“'This time around she wants a big wedding in a dream location and John is all for it,” they added, referring to her elopement with Ben Affleck.

“He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out. He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her.”

Jennifer Garner and John Miller began dating in 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.