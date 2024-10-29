Norway's royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason

Norway’s royal family has seemingly landed in trouble as reports claimed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit could be questioned by police over son's alleged domestic abuse.

According to a report by 9Honey, Norway's future Queen could be called in for questioning by police following the arrest of son Marius Borg Høiby over the alleged domestic abuse of two former girlfriends.

Royal expert Brittany, who goes on Twitter by Royal News Network, has also claimed, “It has also been revealed that his mother, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit (who is struggling with chronic pulmonary fibrosis), will be compelled to give testimony in his case.

“The Norwegian monarchy has suffered in reaction to the scandals and legal trouble surrounding Marius and the recent marriage of Princess Märtha Louise to a shaman (or conman) Durek Verrett.”

The fresh reports come days after Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on sick leave for at least a week due to a rare lung condition from which she suffers.

The palace said last Wednesday the 51-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that causes scarring of the lungs and shortness of breath.

"Due to side effects from the medication that the Crown Princess has to take for her chronic lung disease, she has been placed on sick leave, initially for one week," the palace said on its website.