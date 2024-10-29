 
Geo News

Norway's royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason

“The Norwegian monarchy has suffered in reaction to the scandals and legal trouble surrounding Marius and the recent marriage of Princess Märtha Louise to a shaman"

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Norways royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason
Norway's royal family lands in trouble for THIS reason

Norway’s royal family has seemingly landed in trouble as reports claimed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit could be questioned by police over son's alleged domestic abuse.

According to a report by 9Honey, Norway's future Queen could be called in for questioning by police following the arrest of son Marius Borg Høiby over the alleged domestic abuse of two former girlfriends.

Royal expert Brittany, who goes on Twitter by Royal News Network, has also claimed, “It has also been revealed that his mother, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit (who is struggling with chronic pulmonary fibrosis), will be compelled to give testimony in his case.

“The Norwegian monarchy has suffered in reaction to the scandals and legal trouble surrounding Marius and the recent marriage of Princess Märtha Louise to a shaman (or conman) Durek Verrett.”

The fresh reports come days after Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on sick leave for at least a week due to a rare lung condition from which she suffers.

The palace said last Wednesday the 51-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that causes scarring of the lungs and shortness of breath.

"Due to side effects from the medication that the Crown Princess has to take for her chronic lung disease, she has been placed on sick leave, initially for one week," the palace said on its website.

Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest outing: See pic
Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with latest outing: See pic
Johnny Depp set to make Hollywood comeback with Penelope Cruz
Johnny Depp set to make Hollywood comeback with Penelope Cruz
Meghan Markle's reaction to Prince William olive branch to Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle's reaction to Prince William olive branch to Harry laid bare
King Charles' sparks concerns with his cancer: ‘Needs a full work up'
King Charles' sparks concerns with his cancer: ‘Needs a full work up'
Robert Downey Jr. takes a 'bold' stand against AI ahead of his return in MCU
Robert Downey Jr. takes a 'bold' stand against AI ahead of his return in MCU
Prince Harry receives strong warning about future of marriage with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry receives strong warning about future of marriage with Meghan Markle
Kanye West makes next real estate puchase after failed Malibu bomb shelter
Kanye West makes next real estate puchase after failed Malibu bomb shelter
Perrie Edwards expresses heartbreak over Liam Payne's tragic death
Perrie Edwards expresses heartbreak over Liam Payne's tragic death