 
Geo News

Mel B uses colourful language for Spice Girl bandmates

Mel B's reply comes in response to the reason for her removal from the online group

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Mel B uses colourful language for Spice Girl bandmates
Mel B uses colourful language for Spice Girl bandmates

Mel B is known for her tongue-in-cheek humour. This time, her Spice Girl bandmates are the latest target.

The issue stemmed from the Wannabe singer—real name Melanie Brown—urging her co-members to go on a reunion tour.

But after receiving a timid response, the Scary Spice bombarded them with texts about the tour, leading them to boot her out from the online group, according to The Sun.

But what was unexpected was Mel’s response after appearing in Never Mind the Buzzcocks on Sky Max — which is yet to air — where she was asked why she was kicked out of the group’s WhatsApp chat in April this year.

“Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour,’” she said. When pressed further, the year-old said, “Because they’re *********.”

However, a report in The Independent suggested that her remark was delivered with her typical humour and ruled out any ill feelings.

Spice Girls was founded in 1994 by Melaine, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Halliwell.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret for 'hydrated skin'
Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret for 'hydrated skin'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes flaunts baby bump alongside husband Patrick
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes flaunts baby bump alongside husband Patrick
Kim Kardashian waiting for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's split: Source
Kim Kardashian waiting for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's split: Source
Cynthia Erivo talks Kardashian 'Wicked' screening and THAT fan edited poster
Cynthia Erivo talks Kardashian 'Wicked' screening and THAT fan edited poster
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in style after years of fight
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite in style after years of fight
Gisele Bundchen's candid plans for a blended family with Joaquim Valente come to light
Gisele Bundchen's candid plans for a blended family with Joaquim Valente come to light
Prince William fighting to take George, Charlotte, Louis out of their ‘own little world'
Prince William fighting to take George, Charlotte, Louis out of their ‘own little world'
King Charles receives crucial plea about Prince Harry amid cancer
King Charles receives crucial plea about Prince Harry amid cancer