Mel B uses colourful language for Spice Girl bandmates

Mel B is known for her tongue-in-cheek humour. This time, her Spice Girl bandmates are the latest target.



The issue stemmed from the Wannabe singer—real name Melanie Brown—urging her co-members to go on a reunion tour.

But after receiving a timid response, the Scary Spice bombarded them with texts about the tour, leading them to boot her out from the online group, according to The Sun.

But what was unexpected was Mel’s response after appearing in Never Mind the Buzzcocks on Sky Max — which is yet to air — where she was asked why she was kicked out of the group’s WhatsApp chat in April this year.

“Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour,’” she said. When pressed further, the year-old said, “Because they’re *********.”

However, a report in The Independent suggested that her remark was delivered with her typical humour and ruled out any ill feelings.

Spice Girls was founded in 1994 by Melaine, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Halliwell.