Kim Kardashian laughing at Taylor Swift's 'imminent' embarrassment: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking forward to Taylor Swift's embarrassment after Travis Kelce relationship

October 29, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian laughing at Taylor Swift's 'imminent' embarrassment: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly skeptical if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance will last.

The American TV star, who has been divorced three times, is waiting for the time when Travis Kelce calls it quits with Taylor Swift, as per the newest report of Life & Style.

Reportedly, the mother of four is expecting Taylor’s heartbreak “and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does.”

For those unversed, these findings come amid rumours regarding the breakup contract that surfaced earlier this month, which claimed that Taylor Swift and Travie would split in the last week of October.

In addition to this, the former wife of Kanye West reportedly has been “following all the drama about their supposed contract very closely and wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if it was true.”

“It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it’s not a PR romance, Kim’s convinced it’s still going to implode before long,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

