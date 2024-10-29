Beyonce asks Tina Knowles to go easy on the tea in her new memoir

Beyonce has shown support for her mother, Tina Knowles.

On Tuesday, Tina announced her upcoming memoir, titled Matriarch.

Just a few hours after the big announcement, Beyonce took to her Instagram to show her support.

Queen Bey penned a heartfelt note for Tina, stating, “Mama, I couldn’t be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say.”

She went on to say that “you put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you.”

“But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea,” Beyonce jokes.

On her own Instagram handle, Tina wrote, “I’m thrilled to announce that my memoir, MATRIARCH, will be publishing this April, and I’m excited to share its cover with you now.”

She added, “I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother. When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you."

Tina revealed why she decided to name the book Matriarch, saying, "because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation—and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves."

"Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons—revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives," Tine added.