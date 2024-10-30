 
The singer-songwriter talked about how he manages his 'insecurities'

October 30, 2024

Demi Lovato's fiance Jutes struggles with 'Imposter Syndrome' as sober artist

Jutes opened up about struggling with 'imposter syndrome' as a sober musician.

The 33-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter spoke to People magazine about his recent sold-out show in Los Angeles and discussed his self-doubt.

"I've obviously wanted to do a headline show. I've posted on Instagram like, 'If I did one, would anyone come?' And I kept just being like, 'Ah, I don't know if I'd be able to even... I don't know if even half the venue would be full if I did one' because I have imposter syndrome and anxiety and all that stuff," he told the outlet "[Those things] definitely have gotten in my way, not enough to stop me fully, but they've slowed me down."

Jutes was previously a basket ball player which got him into hip hop and started doing rap for fun. He noted that his father was a drummer in a rock band.

He went on to say, "I wasn't scared to do anything. I would jump on stage anywhere and thought I was going to steal the show even if I was terrible, and I had this blind faith, which I'm very grateful for because it got me through getting made fun of. It got me through a lot of stuff."

"I wasn't a singer growing up, and so I had to teach myself how to sing just from doing it over the years, and I've gotten a lot better, but I still am insecure about my voice and singing live. I always feel like, 'Oh, I'm going to be pitchy and everyone's going to know,'" the Sleepyhead singer explained.

Jutes, who is engaged to Demi Lovato added, "I was on stage at my sold-out show thinking in my head, 'I wonder if everybody here is like, "Oh, this guy sucks live."'"

Previously in July 2022 Jutes celebrated his 100 days of sobriety on X and said it "feels great."

