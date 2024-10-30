Meghan Markle told to learn ‘dignity' from ‘30+ American women'

Meghan Markle has attracted negative attention from critics yet again, notes an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been called out for having the ‘worst judgement’ by author Tina Brown, is told to be dignified in fresh advice.

She told The Ankler podcast: "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, biographer Christopher Wilson writes in a piece for the Mail: "Slammed by ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown as having 'the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world', Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity.

"So maybe this is the moment for Meghan to follow the example of the thirty-plus American women who married into royalty in the past – those who remained dignified and left behind a good mark on the world,” he noted.