Amy Adams matches with Mikey Madison for Savannah Film Festival

Amy Adams joined by Mikey Madison in coordinating looks for Savannah Film Festival at the Trustees Theater in Savannah, GA

October 30, 2024

Seasoned actress Amy Adams and starlet-on-the-rise Mikey Madison both opted to wear black dresses during day four of the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which was held at the Trustees Theater in Savannah, GA on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, the flame-haired 50-year-old wore a midi-length sheath dress, featuring a pink-and-black leather belt, and ankle strap heels selected by stylist Petra Flannery.

Moreover, hairstylist John D coiffed Amy's middle-parted ginger mane and make-up artist Stephen Sollitto applied her glossy pout and blush for the film festivities.

Additionally, Adams was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award following an advance screening of her new film, Nightb****.

As per the publication, the six-time Oscar nominee beamed as she accepted the trophy onstage from The Summer I Turned Pretty star Jocelyn Shelfo.

Furthermore, Amy produced and stars as a stay-at-home mom, who transforms into a dog each night, in Marielle Heller's body horror comedy hitting US theaters on December 6.

The big-screen adaptation of Rachel Yoder's darkly comic 2021 debut novel currently has a 64% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is worth mentioning that Nightb**** will also feature Scoot McNairy, Mary Holland, Ella Thomas, and Garrett C. Phillips, as per the outlet.

Amy was also joined on the red carpet by her Nightb**** director Marielle Heller, who wore a white short-sleeve top and a grey leather midi-skirt.

