Reese Witherspoon sees no reason to say ‘I do’ for third time?

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly avoiding “false expectations” from new boyfriend Oliver Haarmann after two divorces.



An insider told DailyMail.com dished out details about the 48-actress who is said to be dating a 57-year-old businessman that she “has shut down any talk of marriage with her new boyfriend”.

According to the tipster, the Your Place Or Mine actress sees no reason to say “I do” for a third time.

They told the publication, “The reason she’s told Oliver no to marriage is because she doesn’t want him to have false expectations and think this is in their future. Because it definitely isn’t.”

According to the tipster, the Legally Blonde actress doesn’t plan to have any more children. “She’s also independent as hell and certainly doesn’t need a man for his money,” it added.

The couple first started off as good friends but then multiple sources confirmed later in September that they "had in fact started dating after spotting them together in New York City at least two more times within a month".

The insider to another publication earlier claimed that Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood. Reese, who had two divorces in past, was married to Phillippe for seven years.

She married Hollywood agent Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in 2023 after staying together for 12 years.