Queen Camilla reduced to tears by King Charles' scary admission about battling cancer

King Charles seemingly drove his wife into pure terror over his health, and it all happened after made a statement to dignitaries.



News of this has been brought to light by GB News, and it begins by highlighting the monarch’s motivations, hopes and dreams.

He said in his speech, “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you.”

Queen Camilla ended up having a very emotional reaction, right after the King spoke out as well.

According to a pal of the Queen, who sat with The Daily Beast to share the news, “It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction. Of course it would.”

“She is terrified,” all in all the pal also went as far as to admit.

Before signing off they also added, “They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it.”