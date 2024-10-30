Matty Healy reveals why people hated 1975 band

Matty Healy has dished that his 1975 band was hated when they first formed.

In an interview with Doom Scroll podcast, Healy candidly shared why his band, 1975, has not created heavy music.

The About You singer began, “Every band that got signed over us was a band that was essentially doing an impression of the Arctic Monkeys.”

“So what they were saying is, a band has to be from an economically deprived place in order to have authenticity,” he recalled. “It needs to be kind of gritty. It needs to reference, at the time, the kind of the aesthetics of post punk.”

Meanwhile, Healy reflected on old post-punk bands and said, “So like, you know, all of your Joy Division, industrialisation, Thatcherism, brutalism, all those kinds of things. And we just didn’t adhere to any of that…”

Furthermore, the Somebody Else singerwent on to say, “And I was like, well, after [1998’s] ‘The Shape of Punk to Come’ came out – [it was] the last punk album – it knew that.”

However, “Refused – they split up because they were politically so different… And in their last show, the cops came. It makes me want to cry; I get chills thinking about it,” he added.

Before concluding, Healy revealed, “Because for me… unless you’re Glassjaw, Converge, Refused, or further than that, heavy is f****** lame. So the reason we’re not heavy – and we can do heavy all day long – but we’re not because it wasn’t new. We wanted to be something quite new."

For those unversed, Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel have formed the alternative indie music band, 1975, in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 2002.