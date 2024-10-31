Heidi Klum hints at son Johan’s passion for arts

Heidi Klum revealed that her younger son, Johan, may pursue a career in the fashion industry.

At the opening of a pizza outlet in the USA, the supermodel spoke to People magazine about her 17-year-old son.

Klum revealed that her son is graduating from high school in May and has an interest in "arts and making clothes"



She also mentioned that this past week she has also toured a school in New York City with Johan.

"Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan,"Klum told the outlet.

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons," She added.

It is pertinent to mention that Klum is a mother to four children 20-year-old Leni, 19-year-old Henry, 15-year-old Lou, and Johan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal.

The former Project Runway host took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her son Henry's high school graduation in June.

“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you. You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come SHINE BRIGHT," the proud mom penned down in the caption.