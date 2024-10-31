 
Shocking details about 'One Direction' members emerge after Liam Payne's death

An insider sheds light on the negative effects of starting a Hollywood career at an 'immature' age

October 31, 2024

Photo: Shocking details about 'One Direction' members emerge after Liam Payne's death

The members of the boyband One Direction were reportedly ‘failed’ by Hollywood.

One Direction, the boy band with members Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, was formed in 2010 during on the British television show The X Factor

However, the band went on a hiatus just six years later, in 2016, after millions of records worldwide.

While the members pursued solo careers, Liam Payne recently lost his life after falling from a hotel building, and it has been claimed that he was not in the right state of mind at that time.

Now, Simon Cowell announced that he is set to launch another talent show and expressed his hope to find the next big boyband, akin to One Direction, but an In Touch insider revealed the dark side of this career path, which reportedly destroyed the young musicians emotionally.

“They weren’t emotionally mature enough to handle the fame,” claimed the source.

They also went on to mention that instead of living a normal, peaceful life that the young talent of One Direction spent their youth holed up in hotel rooms between mobbed appearances.

“They were treated as if they were merchandise,” the source remarked before moving on to a new topic.  

