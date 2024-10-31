Reason King Charles has ‘deepened' his bond with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and King Charles’ inseparable bond has been a result of their dual health diagnosis.



The Princess of Wales, who was also diagnosed with cancer like King Charles this year, supported each other through tougher times.

Writing for The Sun, expert Richard Palmer notes: “There is no doubt that the 75-year-old monarch and Queen Camilla are closer to the Prince and Princess of Wales these days.

“The family’s rift with Harry and Meghan has helped to bring them closer, according to some insiders, and the King and Kate’s dual cancer diagnosis and treatment at the same time has deepened their bond,” he notes.

“He was in for an enlarged prostate and she was there for planned abdominal surgery.

At the time, it was reported that King Charles made a special effort to check up on Kate after her surgery.

“It was a small gesture, one perhaps not so surprising, but it demonstrated their closeness in a world of royalty where family members worry that visiting sick relatives can be disruptive for the medical staff because everything tends to stop if the monarch comes calling.

The expert adds: “When they both discovered they had cancer in the aftermath of surgery, Charles and Kate supported each other, according to well-placed sources.”